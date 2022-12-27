300 MLD untreated waste released into Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 26

With the capacity of treating only 37.5 MLD sewage, the city has two sewage treatment plants (STPs) functional at present. More than 300 MLD of untreated waste finds its way into the Yamuna or other sources like canals, it is reported. Besides the work of renovation and upgradation of three STPs, lying non-functional at present, the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has announced that a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) would be constructed at a cost of Rs 943 crore.

Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered to facilitate the infrastructural development of the treatment plant, sources in the district administration claim that slow pace of work has resulted in the Yamuna pollution. “At present, only two STPs, with a capacity of treating 30 MLD and 7.5 MLD waste built by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), are operational as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) parameters,” said an official. Adding that the third STP of 45 MLD capacity, owned by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) at Badshahpur village, the official said it did not operate as per the CPCB norms.

A huge gap in the availability and the requirement of the STPs has resulted in the pathetic civic condition in a majority of the residential areas in the wake of choked sewerage, which is 1,334 km long. About 100 MLD waste is generated by the city industrial units, which is dumped into drains, added the official. Sources in the district administration said unsafe disposal had been the primary cause of the contamination of underground water and the Yamuna.

The authorities had proposed to develop nine STPs of the total capacity of 550 MLD about five years ago, it was claimed, and over 450 MLD waste was generated everyday in the city. “The work of construction and operation of the STPs has been transferred to the FMDA, which has already started the upgradation work at a cost of Rs 322 crore,” said an MCF official.