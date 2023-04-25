300 shops gutted in veggie market fire

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 24

Around 300 shops were gutted when a fire broke out at a vegetable and grocery market near Kheri Pul (bridge) area of Greater Faridabad here this morning.

The fire that broke out around 3.30am today engulfed the entire market within a few minutes.

Goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes, however, no one was hurt in the incident. It took eight fire tenders over three hours to douse the fire, said an official of the Fire Department. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Inspector Subhash Yadav, in-charge, Kheri police station, said the police and the fire brigade reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported to the department.