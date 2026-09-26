30,000 residents of five Nuh villages protest meat factory

Villagers from five villages, numbering around 30,000 by their own estimate, continued their protest at Tapkan on Thursday against a local meat factory, alleging that the unit was spreading stench, filth and pollution in the area and had encroached upon a panchayati pathway.

The protesters have demanded that the factory be shut down, the alleged encroachment removed and the pathway reopened.

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The Tapkan protest is the latest in a series of villagers’ agitations against meat-processing units in Nuh district in recent months. In August, residents of the Mandikhera-Nagina belt staged a sustained protest against another meat factory, alleging that untreated effluent, including blood, waste and contaminated water, was being discharged onto farmland, damaging crops and affecting livestock. A separate panchayat was also held in Rawli village over the operation of local slaughterhouses.

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Weeks later, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board sealed a slaughterhouse operated by M/s Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd in Jalalpur village following a complaint by Congress MLA Mamman Khan. The case also involved allegations of illegal effluent discharge.

Residents of Tapkan said they had repeatedly approached the administration with their complaints. They also said a related case concerning alleged encroachment on panchayat land was pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Social activist Hidayat Khan, who joined the protest, demanded that the police carry out verification of all workers employed at the meat factory. He said every employee at the unit should be verified to establish their identity and background.

Khan alleged that the factory had been operating for around 12 years and had caused hardship to residents of Tapkan and four neighbouring villages.

Residents alleged that the stench and filth emanating from the unit had made daily movement and farming difficult.

Villagers further alleged that they had been promised local employment when the factory was set up, but the assurance was not honoured, with local residents largely being left out of jobs at the unit.

The protesters have demanded a fair inquiry, removal of the alleged encroachment, reopening of the pathway and appropriate action after an investigation into their pollution complaints. They said the protest would continue until their demands were addressed.