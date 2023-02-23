303 posts vacant, NGT raps pollution board for staff crunch

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 22

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for staff shortage and inaction against violators, asking it to “explain as to why inaction on account of alleged shortage of staff as well as strengthening of laboratories and monitoring capabilities be not treated as collusion with polluters.”

The tribunal also asked the pollution control board why environmental compensation “be not imposed upon them and/or criminal action be not directed, under environmental laws, against them”.

The board has been asked to file a response in two months. The observation was made while hearing a petition filed by Varun Gulati, a Delhi-based environmentalist.

Gulati had alleged that the HSPCB was unable to take action against violators because of acute shortage of staff.

According to his petition, there are 481 sanctioned posts in the HSPCB, but only 178 of them are filled across the 22 districts of the state. In all, 303 posts are vacant.

“No reason has been assigned either by the state of Haryana or the HSPCB as to why vacant posts are not being filled in order to have an effective control over polluters who are causing pollution and affecting not only the environment, but also the health of people,” the petition read.