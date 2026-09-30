303 units of blood collected in Yamunanagar

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being run to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, in collaboration with the Vishwas Foundation, organised a blood donation camp at Punjabi Dharamshala in Jagadhri.

Teams from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the Civil Hospital collected 303 units of blood. BJP workers, Municipal Corporation employees and people from various parts of the city enthusiastically donated blood, spreading the message of social service and humanity.

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Chief guest and former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, Market Committee Jagadhri chairman Vipul Garg, BJP leaders Priyank Sharma and Nischal Chaudhary honoured the donors by presenting them badges and certificates.

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Kanwar Pal Gujjar said blood donation was one of the most sacred forms of service and that donating blood could save the life of a needy patient. He added that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was making efforts to connect various sections of society with social service.

BJP district president Rajesh Sapra said blood donation was one of the most direct ways of serving humanity. “Anyone can need blood at any time, and the contribution made by blood donors is invaluable,” he said.

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He said the collection of 303 units of blood was a testament to people’s spirit of service and social responsibility. He expressed gratitude to all blood donors and called for their active participation in such charitable activities in the future. Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said there was no greater social contribution than blood donation.