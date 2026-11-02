Over 3,000 dropouts re-enrolled in Panipat schools in three years

As many as 3,066 school dropout children have been re-engaged with mainstream education in Panipat district over the last three academic years. This year, the Education Department has enrolled a total of 1,236 Out-of-School Children (OoSC) in the district during the current academic year. The authorities claim that after completing the bridge course, these students will be placed in age-appropriate classes, ensuring their smooth transition back into mainstream education.

Panipat is recognised globally for its handloom and textile products. However, amid industrial growth, children, particularly those of migrant labourers, have faced difficulties in continuing their education. As per the available information, over four lakh migrant labourers are working in thousands of industrial units, agricultural farms, brick kilns and other establishments. In such circumstances, the education of migrant workers’ children often takes a back seat, forcing many to leave school midway.

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To ensure education for all under the Right to Education Act, the Education Department has launched a special initiative to re-engage such children with mainstream education by providing them with specialised training to bridge learning gaps according to their age.

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Kulbhushan Jain, Assistant Project Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, said the OoSC (Kadam) programme was launched in Haryana in October 2016. The number of school dropout children is significantly higher in four districts, including Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh, compared to other districts.

Under the programme, a survey is conducted to identify such children in the district. The main objective is to provide special training to OoSCs aged between 7 and 14 years identified during the survey, bring them up to the learning levels appropriate for their age and enroll them in mainstream education in age-appropriate classes.

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Under the programme, special training centres (STCs) are being established on government school campuses or at other locations. Special training is provided to OoSCs through a six-month bridge course, Jain added. Each STC accommodates 25 to 35 students, he said.

As per the available data, a total of 1,277 OoSCs were enrolled in the 2023-24 academic session and provided training at 52 STCs, of whom 1,175 were re-enrolled in mainstream education.

Similarly, 1,206 OoSCs were enrolled in the 2024-25 academic session and provided training at 48 STCs, of whom 1,171 were re-enrolled in mainstream education.

In the 2025-26 academic year, the Education Department enrolled 919 OoSCs and provided them training at 34 STCs, of whom 770 were re-enrolled in age-appropriate classes in mainstream schools.

In the current academic year (2026-27), the Education Department has identified 1,354 OoSCs aged between 7 and 14 years in Panipat district, of whom 1,236 have been enrolled so far. According to the data, 875 OoSCs have been enrolled in Panipat block, 53 in Bapoli block, 95 in Samalkha block, 73 in Madlauda block and 97 in Israna block.

Kulbhushan Jain said education volunteers had been appointed through the Deputy Commissioner’s office to provide special training to these children. They are being paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 11,400, comprising Rs 10,000 as honorarium, Rs 1,000 for transportation and Rs 400 for internet facilities.

After the children are re-enrolled in mainstream education, the education volunteers continue to follow up with them and monitor their overall performance in schools, APC Jain said.