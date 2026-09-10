309 killed in 604 road accidents in Sonepat in eight months

As many as 309 persons were killed and 589 injured in 604 road accidents reported in Sonepat district during the first eight months of the current year, prompting the police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to step up measures to curb accidents, particularly on national highways.

Of the 604 accidents reported till August, 280 were fatal and 324 non-fatal, according to police data.

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April recorded the highest number of accidents at 87, including 48 fatal cases, in which 54 persons were killed and 100 injured. August witnessed 79 accidents, including 42 fatal ones, resulting in 44 deaths and 66 injuries.

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In January, 76 accidents were reported, including 38 fatal cases, leaving 40 persons dead and 71 injured. February saw 62 accidents, including 27 fatal cases, with 32 deaths and 62 injuries.

March recorded 85 accidents, including 30 fatal cases, resulting in 31 deaths and 82 injuries. In May, 66 accidents were reported, including 22 fatal cases, in which 23 persons were killed and 74 injured.

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June witnessed 72 accidents, including 35 fatal cases, leaving 41 persons dead and 61 injured. In July, 77 accidents, including 38 fatal cases, were reported, resulting in 44 deaths and 73 injuries.

Taking serious note of accidents on national highways, DCP Headquarters-cum-Traffic Sonakshi Singh held a joint meeting with NHAI officials to review measures to improve road safety on NH-44.

The DCP directed the NHAI to close all illegal cuts on the highway on priority and warned that FIRs would be registered against persons or business establishments found involved in opening unauthorised access points.

The meeting also reviewed the repair and maintenance of broken grills and identified accident-prone black spots. The DCP directed officials to ensure that remedial measures were implemented within a stipulated time frame.

The condition of CCTV cameras installed along NH-44 was also reviewed. The NHAI has installed pan-tilt-zoom cameras at five locations — near Sector 7 Rukmani Devi School, Hawai Adda dhaba, Pipli Khera flyover, Badi flyover near Nirmal City and Badi flyover near Kali Mata Mandir.

NHAI officials assured the police that additional CCTV cameras would be installed wherever required.

“Curbing accidents on national highways is a top priority. Several measures have been stepped up to reduce the number of accidents. Accident-prone black spots are being identified from time to time and road-owning agencies are being asked to repair and maintain them,” said DCP Singh.

The traffic police have also been deployed at sensitive points and enforcement against traffic rule violations has been intensified, particularly on highways. Awareness campaigns are being organised from time to time to educate road users about traffic rules and helpline numbers