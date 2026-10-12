As Haryana intensifies its fight against the growing drug menace, widely viewed as a spillover from neighbouring Punjab, government-compiled data on substance-use registrations reveals that people in the 31-45 age group account for the largest share of entries, with 1,03,959 (around 43 per cent) of the total 2,42,302 substance-use entries in the state.

The data, compiled by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department, also records 1,702 entries involving children below 18 years of age.

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Bhukki and opium top the list of substances abused, while Sirsa, which shares a border with Punjab, has recorded the highest number of patient registrations.

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The district-wise data records 1,54,501 patient registrations across the state, with Sirsa topping the list at 35,992, followed by Kaithal (24,823), Ambala (16,810), Fatehabad (14,529) and Kurukshetra (14,220). Hansi recorded the lowest number at 103, followed by Jhajjar (124) and Rewari (131).

Of the total registrations, 1,53,032 are male patients and 1,335 female patients while the remaining patients belong to the transgender category.

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Clarifying the disparity between district-wise patient registrations and substance-use figures, an official explained that many patients use more than one substance.

“While each patient is registered only once, they are counted under every substance category they use. This explains the difference in the total number of patient registrations and the substance-wise figures, resulting in higher overall tally,” the official added.

Though the number of women registered remains low, the data shows 414 registrations under “any other substance”, 370 for bhukki, 323 for heroin and 287 for opium.

The transgender category records 48 registrations for bhukki, 36 for opium and 15 for heroin.

There are 56,363 registrations in the 18-30 age group, 53,542 among those aged 46-60 and 26,810 among people aged 60 and above.

Bhukki accounts for the highest number of substance-use registrations at 68,223, followed by opium (51,317), heroin (30,960), opioid-doda (21,822) and alcohol (20,964). The figures also include 16,629 registrations under “any other substance”, 14,732 related to tobacco and 11,238 to smack.

The age profile varies significantly across substances. Heroin accounts for 14,303 registrations in the 18-30 age group and 13,407 in the 31-45 category. In contrast, bhukki registrations peak among those aged 31-45 at 27,032, followed by 21,161 in the 46-60 age group. Opium follows a similar pattern, with 22,604 registrations in the 31-45 category followed by 13,088 in the 46-60 age group.

The outpatient and inpatient figures show that most registrations in the district-wise table fall under outpatient care. Of the total, 1,47,947 are listed as OPD patients and 6,554 as IPD patients.

“The government is aware of the growing drug problem in the state, and our biggest threat comes from neighbouring Punjab, which shares a border with several of our districts. Since our people have business and personal ties in Punjab, drugs have got a stronger presence in these areas. We have set up special teams in these districts and we are holding programmes through government departments and social organisations to create awareness while focusing on opening rehabilitation centres in these areas,” SEWA Minister Krishan Bedi said.