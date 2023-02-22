31 challaned in Palwal for encroaching on market roads

Palwal, February 21
Thirty-one shopkeepers were issued challans during an anti-encroachment drive of the district administration here today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar said shopkeepers and traders would not be allowed to encroach on roads for placing their goods in front of the shops. “This practice causes traffic snarls. The municipal council has issued challans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 to the violators,” he said.
The areas covered under the drive include Old GT Road, Moti Bazaar, Minar Gate, Committee Chowk and Mahavir Bazaar. In appeal to the shopkeepers and the residents he requested them to cooperate and said that the objective of the campaign was to ensure proper discipline in the market and to curb the problem of encroachments in a systematic manner.
