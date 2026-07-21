31,000 residents register for Narnaul Half Marathon; CM to flag off August 9 event

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum public participation in the half marathon scheduled to be held in Narnaul city on August 9.

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So far, more than 31,000 citizens have registered to participate in the event.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the half marathon, which is being organised under the aegis of the Haryana Uday Abhiyan.

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Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali held a meeting with officials at the local Mini Secretariat on Tuesday regarding the event, which is being organised as part of the Community Policing and Outreach Programme.

The district administration has released a digital link and QR code to facilitate registration for the marathon. Anyone can easily register by clicking on the link or scanning the QR code.

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The Deputy Commissioner appealed to all residents, especially the youth, to participate in the marathon, which will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Interested persons can register for the event by visiting http://www.mahendragarh.gov.in/marathon-registration.

Citizens can also register directly by scanning the QR code provided on the official website of Mahendragarh district.