313 booths declared hypersensitive in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 18

Around 6,000 cops, including 12 DSPs and 32 inspectors, will be deployed to ensure safety and security for the Panchayati Raj poll scheduled to be held on November 22 and 25. The district authorities took stock of the arrangements regarding the polls here today.

Stating that as many as 313 out of the total of 702 polling booths had been identified as hyper-sensitive, a senior official of the district administration said another 209 booths had been categorised as sensitive. He said while a close watch would be kept at all polling stations, an adequate number of cops and officials would remain posted to ensure the holding of the election process in a free and fair manner in the district.

DC Ajay Kumar and SP Rajesh Duggal said 47 new barricades or nakas had been set up in the district to keep a check and vigil on the movement of anti-social and suspected persons during the polling.