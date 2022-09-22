314 arrested under NDPS Act in Faridabad

Faridabad, September 21
The police have arrested 314 persons in connection with 285 cases registered in the district under the NDPS Act this year.
District police spokesperson Sube Singh said the recovery made till September 19 this year, included 587.4-gram smack, 1.2-kg charas, 575.9-kg cannabis (ganja), 387.7-kg hemp leaves, 7.5-kg poppy husk, 2,284 sedative injections, 400 capsules and 10 tablets.
He said 169 cases were registered under the NDPS Act during the corresponding period last year. The number of such cases in 2020 was 207. Strict vigil by the police led to the registration of more cases this year, he claimed.
