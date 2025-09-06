DT
Home / Haryana / Rs 315 crore overhaul for irrigation system

Rs 315 crore overhaul for irrigation system

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:46 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
The Haryana Government has taken a significant step to strengthen irrigation system. In a meeting of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government has approved comprehensive remodeling (reconstruction and improvement) work plan for minors across the state. Under this, 54 different projects will be implemented at a cost of Rs 315 crore.

The CM said depth, width and structure of canals would be strengthened using modern technology to ensure a timely and adequate supply of irrigation water to farmers.

As part of this project, 30 canals would be rehabilitated and 24 water channels would be remodelled. He said this initiative would reduce farmers’ dependence on underground water.

It was informed that 41 projects would be taken up under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, Bhiwani, one project under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, Karnal, and two projects under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, Rohtak.

