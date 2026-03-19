315 workers died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks in last 5 years; Maharashtra tops with 53 deaths, Haryana 43

A total of 315 people died cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the last five years in the country, with Maharashtra witnessing a maximum of 53 deaths, followed by Haryana with 43 deaths, the Centre informed the Parliament.

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It also said that seven states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounted for 77.5 percent of such deaths from 2021 to 2025.

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"A total of 315 deaths of sanitation workers were reported during cleaning of sewer and septic tanks from 2021 to 2025. Maharashtra recorded 53 deaths, Haryana 43, Tamil Nadu 38, Uttar Pradesh 35, Delhi 26, Gujarat 25, and Rajasthan saw 24 deaths during the said period," Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale told the Rajya Sabha.

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He also said that no caste-wise data on sewer deaths is maintained, adding that sanitation work is “occupation-based”.

The minister was replying to a question by CPI(M) MP John Brittas. Commenting on the reply, he said the staggering figures have demolished all claims of “elimination” of hazardous manual cleaning.

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"The sewer deaths point to systemic failures in enforcement, mechanization, and safety compliance. These are not accidents. These are preventable, repeated, and institutional failures," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP also hit out at the government for having no caste-based data of sanitation workers.

"This is a convenient denial of reality. Manual scavenging and hazardous sanitation work in India are overwhelmingly carried out by marginalized communities and are rooted in historical caste-based occupation discrimination patterns. Refusing to record such data conceals the social reality behind these deaths, weakens accountability, and undermines any meaningful, targeted policy response," he added.

Manual scavenging is prohibited under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, in the country. Despite this, the practice persists, driven by factors like caste-based social hierarchies, a lack of alternative livelihoods, and inadequate sanitation infrastructure.

Alwar was the first city in the country to be declared manual scavenging-free in April 2003, followed by Tonk in 2008. Both cities are in Rajasthan.