Faridabad: 317 held in 97 cyber fraud cases, Rs 5.21 crore recovered

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 1

The district police’s cyber cell has arrested 397 persons in 97 cybercrime cases and made a recovery of Rs 5,21,76,334 so far this year.

A police spokesperson said they recovered 460 mobile phones, 11 laptops, two computer tablets and a dongle during this period. Of the 141 cybercrime cases registered in the district this year, 97 cases have been solved, he said.

Revealing the modus operandi of the criminals, the official said they lure victims on the pretext of providing them instant loans, and make them download fake apps.

The miscreants also fake their identity to trap people under various schemes, he added. He said people should be alert and not fall for such fraudulent schemes.

#cyber crime #Faridabad