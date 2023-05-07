32 bags of stolen wheat recovered, three arrested

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 6

The police have arrested three persons and recovered 32 bags of wheat allegedly stolen by them from the Saraswati Nagar grain market in the district.

Jasbir Singh, SHO, Thana Chhappar police station, said the accused had been identified as Rahul, Sachin and Jatin, all of Saraswati Nagar.

They were today produced before a court, which sent Sachin and Jatin to judicial custody and Rahul to one-day police remand.

The SHO said Pradeep Kumar of Jagadhri, who owned a shop of an arhtiya, found 32 bags of wheat missing on May 3 and lodged a police complaint.

The wheat bags were bought by the arhtiya from farmers for a government procurement agency.