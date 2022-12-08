32 CCTV cameras installed to tighten vigil in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, December 7

In a bid to control crime, 32 CCTV cameras have been installed at seven different points by the police across the city. SP Maqsood Ahmed said more cameras would be installed at seven other locations in the second phase.

High-resolution cameras have been installed at prominent roads, circles and junctions, including Pehowa Chowk, Karnal bypass naka, Ambala bypass naka, Jind bypass naka, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Siwan bypass naka and Mini Secretariat at the cost of Rs 5 lakh received from various organisations under CSR funds. A control room has been set up on the first floor of the mini secretariat from where police personnel would monitor live feed round the clock. Traffic rules violators would also be under surveillance, and online challans would be issued, added the SP.

“The CCTV cameras were required to keep a tight vigil to deal with issues related to traffic, security and crime, and maintain law and order in Kaithal. We conducted a survey and identified these seven key points to get the cameras installed,” said SP Ahmed.

“I appeal to sarpanches, panches, traders and residents of the district to get CCTV cameras installed in their villages, establishments, shops and houses,” said the SP.

#Kaithal