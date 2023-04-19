 Rs 32 cr sanctioned year ago, Faridabad hospital renovation yet to commence : The Tribune India

Rs 32 cr sanctioned year ago, Faridabad hospital renovation yet to commence

The ESIC hospital building in Sector 8, Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 18

Despite Rs 32 crore being sanctioned to carry out infrastructural repairs of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)-run hospital building in Sector-8 here a year ago, no work has begun to date.

This has resulted in shabby condition of the hospital building, leaving the patients and staff at the receiving end.

This is the first major renovation project for the hospital that was started way back in 1992. The hospital has been crying for repairs for the past many years, claim sources in the ESIC Department.

Claiming while the job was handed to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), it is yet to start work on the ground, an official on the condition of anonymity said.

He added that communication regarding the reasons for the delay on part of

the agency concerned is yet to be revealed officially. It

is reported that a tender, which was expected to be floated last year, was to cover all infrastructural needs besides the major repairs

of the building.

While small-time maintenance has been taken up on a regular basis, this is for the first time when a major budget has been sanctioned for the hospital as the major part of the building and facilities has reached a crumbling stage.

The hospital was started way back in 1992 to cater to the health needs of the beneficiaries covered under the ESI provisions in the industrial city here. It was expected to be upgraded to a 200-bed facility, but discrepancies associated with management not only held up the expansion, but led to degradation in the available facilities and infrastructure,” said Bechu Giri, member, Regional Board, ESIC.

Alleging that two out of the four floors of the building have remained unutilised so far, he has demanded that the bed facility raised to 200.

The start of a 600-bed ESI hospital in NIT area here a few years ago is reported to be among the factors which led to lack of attention towards this hospital, claim sources. The district has around 7.5 lakh ESI beneficiaries at present.

Ashish Dixit, Additional Director, Regional Office ESIC, said the CPWD was expected to start the work on the project soon.

Focus was on bigger hospital

Launch of a 600-bed ESI hospital in NIT area few years ago may have led to lack of attention towards this hospital, say sources

