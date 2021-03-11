Rs 32 lakh cash, 6 kg heroin seized in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 11

In a joint operation, the Kaithal police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 6 kg heroin and around Rs 32 lakh cash from a house at Kharka village under Ghula police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. No arrest has been made so far as the police did not find anyone there.

SP Kaithal Maqsood Ahmed confirmed the operation and said that it was a joint operation which was carried out on the information of DRI.

“The DRI will share the actual figure, but the recovery is around 6 kg heroin and nearly Rs 32 lakh cash. Nobody has been arrested from the house,” said SP Maqsood Ahmed. He said that the DRI had conducted raids at three places — Ludhiana, Delhi and Kaithal. “It was a DRI operation and it could be inter-state drug racket,” said the SP.