32 new cases of stubble-burning in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 20

Haryana recorded 32 fresh cases of crop residue burning in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 3,491. However, this season, the state has recorded around 46 per cent fall in the cases compared to last year in the corresponding duration when the state recorded 6,464 cases.

With 742 cases, Fatehabad is on top of the tally, followed by Kaithal, where 664 cases of active fire locations were detected.

#karnal