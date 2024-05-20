32 poll officials remain absent during electoral training session, get notices

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 19

As many as 32 officials were found absent during electoral training sessions conducted here ahead of the polling in Haryana on May 25.

The administration has issued notices to the officials found absent under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act asking them to give a written clarification regarding this negligence in the election duty process.

Sources said that if those officials failed to give satisfactory reply to the notice, they might be issued a chargesheet, which would affect their career including promotions.

According to information, the local administration had conducted electoral training sessions for presiding officials, assistant presiding officials and polling officials at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri on May 14 and 15.

During the two-days training/rehearsal period, as many as 32 officials— presiding officials, assistant presiding officials and polling officials were found absent.

“Upon the directions of the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Captain Manoj Kumar, officials have been deployed for the duty of Lok Sabha elections. Two-day training sessions were organised for the officials on election duty. However, as many as 32 officials were found absent during training sessions,” said Sonu Ram, Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Jagadhri.

He said that those polling officials had committed negligence in the election duty process; therefore, they were issued notices.

“If an official deputed on election duty fails to give satisfactory reply to the notice, he/she is fined Rs 500. The officials, who are fined, may be issued a chargesheet, which is considered a major departmental action against an official,” said Sonu Ram.

