32 protected turtles rescued in Yamunanagar

The police, in coordination with the Wildlife Department, rescued 32 protected turtles, including 22 Indian Star tortoises and 10 Black Pond turtles, in Yamunanagar.

The recovery was made during patrolling near the Gandhi Nagar police station, where a police team spotted a suspicious man carrying a bag while riding a motorcycle.

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When questioned, the man identified himself as Ayush Saini of Anand Market, Yamunanagar. However, he allegedly abandoned the motorcycle and the bag before fleeing from the spot.

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A search of the bag led to the recovery of 32 turtles — 22 Indian Star tortoises and 10 Black Pond turtles. The police team subsequently handed over the turtles to the Wildlife Department.

A case has been registered against Ayush Saini under Sections 2, 9, 39, 42, 44, 49-B, 50, 51 and 57 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, at the City police station, Yamunanagar.