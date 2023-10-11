32 rescued from illegal de-addiction centre at Ambala village

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 10

A joint team of the health department and the district police inspected an illegal drug de-addiction centre at Matheri Shekhan village and rescued 32 people from there last evening.

Being run in the name of Shri Balaji Foundation Drug Counselling and Rehabilitation Centre from a rented building, the centre was running without registration and was in a poor condition. The team found the entry point of the centre locked, and after enquiry, the owner of the property was called to open it.

The addicts were kept in inhuman conditions and there was no manager or staff member. No document was produced to prove that the centre had any registration.

The team rescued 32 addicts, who had been admitted there over the past three to 10 months. Some medicines were also seized from the centre. Twenty-nine addicts belonged to Punjab, while three were from different parts of Haryana.

The Deputy Civil Surgeon, Dr Rajendra Rai, said: “Four patients have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. While a 70-year-old man belongs to Pehowa, efforts are being made to establish contact with the kin of the other three. We were informed that the centre operators used to beat them as well.”

A case has been registered against Karanveer Singh, Prince Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Shivam Chugh, Sunil Kumar, Gurpreet Singh and Bhavuk Kumar — all residents of Punjab. SHO Naggal police station Sunita Dhaka stated: “Our teams are conducting raids to nab the suspects. A case has been registered.”

As per information, there are 12 de-addiction centres and five rehabilitation centres in the district.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by a joint team of the police and the health department. There are complaints that the centre operators used to beat up people admitted there. We are also obtaining information about the source of medicines seized from the centre.”

#Ambala