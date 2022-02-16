321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana; list of top 10 defaulters inside

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, February 15

Major builders in Haryana have defaulted on the payment of a whopping Rs 15,585 crore to the state government by way of the external development charges (EDC) and state infrastructure development charges (SIDC).

Sources said realty giants were among the 321 defaulters with 137 of them being classified as major defaulters with over Rs 20 crore pending dues against each as on December 31, 2021.

The top 10 defaulters included Ireo SU (Rs 984 crore), Countrywide Promoters Private Limited (Rs 952 crore), Unitech Limited (Rs 823 crore), Supertech (Rs 622 crore), Ambience (Rs 599 crore), TDI (Rs 484 crore), Parsvnath Developers Limited (Rs 477 crore), Vatika Limited (Rs 475 crore), Ansal API (Rs 380 crore) and Raheja Developers Limited (Rs 354 crore).

Meanwhile, at a recent high-level meeting under Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, it was decided to get tough with the defaulters.

“Any developer whose outstanding EDC/SIDC dues exceed Rs 20 crore will be issued a notice to either clear the outstanding dues in two weeks or opt for ‘Samadhan Se Vikas’ policy for the regularisation of their default. If they fail to do this, no further approvals in their existing projects or no new further licences shall be granted to them,” state the minutes of the meeting. Meanwhile, it was also decided that applications of such developers who have on their boards such directors who were also on the boards of defaulting developers (Rs 20 crore and above) would not be considered for grant of licences.

