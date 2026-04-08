327 students awarded degrees at 39th IGNOU convocation in Karnal

The 39th convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was organised on Tuesday. Simultaneously, a programme was organised at the Regional Centre in Karnal, where degrees were conferred on 327 students out of 22,392 eligible students.

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The Regional Director of IGNOU Regional Centre, Dr Dharam Pal, said the convocation was organised in a dignified and festive atmosphere at the centre. The Registrar of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, Dr Sunil Kumar, was the chief guest.

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The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, Saraswati Vandana, and the IGNOU Kulgeet. Regional Director Dr Dharam Pal and Deputy Director Dr Amit Kumar Jain welcomed the chief guest. Dr Jain delivered the welcome address.

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Dr Dharam Pal presented the progress report of the Regional Centre and said in the 39th convocation, a total of 22,391 students from Karnal Centre were awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates. These include 5,117 postgraduate, 14,401 undergraduate, 2,424 diploma, 285 PG diploma, and 164 certificate course students. He said in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the university had adopted flexible and skill-based programmes, providing greater opportunities to learners.

Highlighting the achievements of the university, he said IGNOU aimed at making education accessible, inclusive and of high quality. Through digital education, e-learning platforms, virtual counseling and modern technologies, the university was reaching out to the learners even in remote areas.

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Dr Sunil Kumar, in his address, appreciated IGNOU and said that the university had brought revolutionary changes in the field of higher education in India. He remarked that IGNOU had successfully transcended geographical, social, and economic barriers to make education accessible to all.

He encouraged students to continuously upgrade their knowledge, develop skills, and contribute to nation-building. He emphasised that in today’s competitive era, not only degrees but also practical knowledge and moral values were essential.