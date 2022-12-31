329 posts of teacher vacant in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 30

Final exams are around the corner, but government schools in the district are facing acute shortage of lecturers, principals and heads. This shortage of teaching staff in higher secondary classes is adversely affecting studies of students.

As per data of the district Education Department, around 19 per cent of the posts of teacher are lying vacant in schools.

As many as 329 posts out of 1,728 are yet to be filled. Of the remaining posts, 89 have been filled by guest teachers.

Besides, 31 out of 177 government schools are functioning without regular principal or school head.

Sixteen posts of principal and 15 of school head are lying vacant and officiating principals or heads are handling responsibilities in such schools. Sources said maximum posts remained unfilled after the retirement of lecturers, principals, heads or after their transfers as no attention is paid to the same by the department.

Data stated that eight out of 69 posts of teacher related to biology subject, 12 out of 102 of chemistry subject, 12 out of 63 of commerce, 78 posts of computer science out of 96, 15 posts of economics out of 82, five posts out of 249 of English, 38 out of 45 of fine art, 4 out of 57 of geography, 16 out of 205 posts of Hindi, 33 out of 130 of History, 1 post out of eight of home science, 18 out of 192 of mathematics, two out of seven of music, 39 out of 44 of physical education, three posts of physics out of 65, 25 of political science out of 141, 16 posts of Sanskrit out of 94 are lying vacant.

Rajpal, District Education Officer (DEO), said they were making efforts to ensure that studies of students wasn’t affected.

31 schools sans principal, head