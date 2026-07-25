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Home / Haryana / 33.84 lakh Haryana voters set to be left out of draft electoral rolls

33.84 lakh Haryana voters set to be left out of draft electoral rolls

Voters’ list to be published on July 31; Aug 30 deadline for claims, objections

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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With the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ending on Friday, 33.84 lakh electors are set to be left out of Haryana’s draft voters’ list, which will be published on July 31.

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The period for filing claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls will remain open from July 31 to August 30, while the final voters’ list will be published on October 3.

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According to a status report released on Friday (figures till 4 pm), enumeration forms of 1.73 crore electors have been digitised out of the state’s total 2.07 crore voters, covering 83.61% of the electorate.

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The remaining 33.84 lakh electors (16.38%) were found to be absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate during the exercise.

Two days ago, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas had said that electors whose details show anomalies after matching with the voter list of the last SIR would be issued notices and asked to submit the necessary documents between July 31 and September 28.

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He added that voters who could not submit their enumeration forms during the exercise can fill Form No. 6, along with the required documents, between July 31 and August 30 to have their names included in the electoral rolls.

Among districts, Gurugram recorded the highest proportion of electors likely to be left out. Of its 15.55 lakh electors, enumeration forms of 11 lakh were collected, leaving 4.55 lakh electors (29.27%) out of the draft list.

In Faridabad, enumeration forms were collected for 13.71 lakh of the district’s 18.90 lakh electors, leaving 5.18 lakh electors (27.43%) out.

Panchkula reported 99,977 left-out electors (23.29%) out of 4.29 lakh electors, while Sonepat recorded 2.37 lakh (19.38%) left out from 12.22 lakh electors.

In Panipat, 1.82 lakh electors (18.86%) are set to be excluded from the draft list. The corresponding figures are 1.60 lakh (18.76%) in Rohtak and 1.47 lakh (18.04%) in Jhajjar.

Ambala recorded 1.53 lakh left-out electors (17.24%), while Karnal reported 2.11 lakh (17.20%).

In the Muslim-majority Nuh district, enumeration forms of 5.89 lakh electors were digitised out of 6.60 lakh, leaving 71,102 electors (10.78%) out of the draft list.

Fatehabad recorded the lowest proportion of deletions, with 50,629 electors (7.12%) set to be left out.

The Chief Electoral Officer is expected to release the final statewide figures tomorrow.

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