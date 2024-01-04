Rs 33-cr project to beautify Panipat sector

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 3

Under the ‘Divya Nagar Yojna’, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a project to beautify Sector 13/17 here, to be implemented by Municipal Corporation, Panipat.

Estimated to cost Rs 33 crore, the project would comprise the construction and widening of roads, pedestrian tracks and cycling tracks, along with the installation of advanced lighting and traffic light systems in the sector.

The MC will also develop four major roads, aggregating a total of 5.4 km.

These roads would be recarpeted with bituminous concrete. The MC would also reconstruct central verges, develop green areas and construct cycle tracks.

Besides, the MC would also put up video walls to display advertisements and use an app-based traffic control system to keep tabs on traffic violations and enforce road-safety measures.

Apart from this, 900 decorative streetlights, 230 smart lights, and fountains would be installed along these four roads. Besides, pedestals, seats and footpaths would be highlighted with red sandstone.

MC Executive Engineer (XEN) Rahul Poonia said a detailed project report for the beautification of these roads has been sent to the headquarters. The project has got clearance from the CM and funds have been allocated, the XEN added. After the technical approval is granted, tenders would be invited, he added.

