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Home / Haryana / 33 development works worth over Rs 19 crore approved for Jhajjar

33 development works worth over Rs 19 crore approved for Jhajjar

Grand welcome gate to be built on Gurugram Road

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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A meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee in progress in Jhajjar. Tribune Photo
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The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of Jhajjar Municipal Council (MC) which met on Wednesday, granted financial and administrative approval for 33 development works worth approximately Rs 19.73 crore.

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The projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and civic amenities in the city. The construction works will, as claimed by the MC authorities, begin soon after completion of the tender process.

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The meeting held under the chairmanship of District Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Siwach also discussed various issues pertaining to finance and Contracts. The MC Chairman Zile Singh Saini was also present at the meeting.

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Speaking after the meeting, Saini said the all-round development of Jhajjar city remains a priority for the administration. “The approved projects will help improve beautification of the city, strengthen sanitation arrangements, pave all streets, enhance lighting facilities and beautify major intersections,” he added.

The Chairman further said a grand welcome gate would be constructed on Gurugram Road to enhance the city’s appearance, while the intersection near the highway on Sampla Road would also be beautified.

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Appealing to residents, Saini urged citizens not to throw garbage on roads or in lanes and use dustbins properly. He also advised people to dispose of waste only in the garbage collection tippers deployed by the Municipal Council for door-to-door waste collection, so that the city could be kept clean and beautiful. He encouraged the citizens to actively contribute towards maintaining cleanliness in the city.

The Chairman also shared additional plans aimed at further strengthening cleanliness and sanitation in the city.

Jhajjar MC Vice-Chairman Anshul Garg, Executive Officer Devendra Singh, Secretary Pooja Sahu, Executive Engineer Pankaj, Municipal Engineer Narendra Taneja, Councillors Sarita Devi and Dinesh Kumar along with other MC officials were among those present on the occasion.

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