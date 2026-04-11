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Home / Haryana / 33% MBBS seats, beds at upcoming Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram reserved for Haryana residents

33% MBBS seats, beds at upcoming Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram reserved for Haryana residents

CM Nayab Saini directs implementation of reservation; fees for MBBS seats to match govt medical colleges, hospital beds to be linked with Ayushman Bharat Scheme

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:35 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses a press conference. Tribune file
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to implement a 33 per cent reservation for Haryana residents in both MBBS seats and hospital beds at the upcoming Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram.

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Chairing a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on the project’s operation and maintenance under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Chief Minister said the move is aimed at ensuring that the state’s youth and general public get access to quality medical education and healthcare services.

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The meeting was attended by Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao, and other senior officials.

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He also instructed that fees for the reserved MBBS seats be kept at levels aligned with other government medical colleges in the state, to ensure affordability for local students.

In addition, CM Saini directed that reserved hospital beds be integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, enabling economically weaker sections to receive free treatment in the facility.

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The medical college and hospital is being developed on 30.75 acres of land in Sector 102A, Kherki Majra, and will have 150 MBBS seats and 850 hospital beds.

According to Dr Sumita Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education and Research, the project has a total budget of Rs 679.08 crore, of which about Rs 500 crore has already been spent.

The funding is being shared by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), and the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board in the ratio of 50:45:5.

The project is scheduled for completion by August 31, 2026, while operational handover to a private bidder is expected by October 31, 2026. The Chief Minister also asked officials to prepare proposals for three to four additional hospitals with 100 to 150 beds across Gurugram in view of rising population needs.

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