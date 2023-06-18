33% ration depots to go to women

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that the government had decided to allot 33 per cent of all future ration depots to women. Self-help groups (SHG) applying for ration depots would be given priority. Additionally, if a self-help group applied for contract for fish farming on panchayat land or pond, they would receive a 10 per cent discount on the auction amount.

He also said if the family income of a member of a self-help group increased by more than Rs 1.80 lakh, their ration and Ayushman cards would not be quashed for a year. The CM made these announcements while interacting with beneficiaries of SHGs through audio-conferencing. He said 25 per cent of shops allotted at the bus stand through lottery or any other means would be reserved for SHGs.

He also announced the establishment of a call centre in the office of the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission to provide various types of information to beneficiaries belonging to SHGs. He said while there were only 812 SHGs in 2014, the number had increased to over 57,000 now.

During the interaction, the CM directed officials to develop a portal where information about the products made by SHGs could be uploaded. The products should be certified for quality and given a brand identity to facilitate their purchase through the portal.