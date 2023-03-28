 33% revenue collected this fiscal, Gurugram MC downscales Budget : The Tribune India

Draft of Rs 3,800 cr prepared in comparison with Rs 5,700 cr for the 2022-23 fiscal

33% revenue collected this fiscal, Gurugram MC downscales Budget

The civic body has already utilised 86.7 per cent of its funds allocated for road repair. file photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 27

Taking lessons from past mistakes, the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), has prepared a realistic Budget this year. The civic body has prepared a Budget draft of around Rs 3,700 crore to 3,800 crore compared to Rs 5,700 crore for the present fiscal.

The finance wing of the MC has submitted the draft to senior officials. It would be presented to the Chief Minister on March 29. A source in the MC said the projected income from the property tax had been reduced. “The MCG aims to recover Rs 550 crore from property tax in the upcoming fiscal. It projects total income from all sources at Rs 2,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24. In the last Budget, the MCG projected a total earning of 3,000 crore, including Rs 1,100 crore from property tax,” the source added.

The reduction in expenditure and earnings comes in the wake of the MCG’s failure to generate the projected revenue in 2022-23 fiscal. The civic body has generated only 33 per cent of its projected revenue in the first three quarters of the current financial year. Against a revenue target of Rs 3,000 crore, the civic body earned Rs 990 crore till December 2022 this fiscal. On the expenditure front too, the MCG has spent only 33.3 per cent of its projected expenses in the first three quarters of the current fiscal.

“The Budget for 2023-24 will be based on realistic projections. As of now, we are not including the arrears under several income heads in the upcoming Budget. We wish to set goals which are achievable,” said a senior official of the MC’s finance wing.

The MCG earned Rs 237 crore from stamp duty in the first three quarters of this fiscal, achieving 39.5 per cent of the target. From advertisement charges, the MCG generated Rs 15.5 crore against the target of Rs 100 crore. From water and sewerage charges, the civic body collected Rs 26 crore against Rs 75-crore estimated target. The income from the construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in the first three quarters was only Rs 48 lakh against the projected target of Rs 2 crore. The MCG also received Rs 20 crore as interest from fixed deposits till December.

Meanwhile, maximum expenditure was incurred on health and sanitation for which the MCG had allocated Rs 565 crore for the current financial year. The MCG spent Rs 92 crore on the water supply. The civic body has already utilised 86.7 per cent of its funds allocated for roads.

However, the lowest expenditure was incurred on sewerage and drainage, which was Rs 23 crore in the three quarters against the allocated funds of Rs 145.9 crore.

Projected income for 2023-24

  • The Municipal Corporation aims to recover Rs 550 crore property tax
  • The civic body projects total income from all sources at Rs 2,000 crore
  • Arrears under several income heads not included in the civic body Budget

