333 units of blood collected at camp in Yamunanagar

The 33rd blood donation mela was organised at Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic in Damla, Yamunanagar district, where 333 units of blood were collected.

Chairman Ashok Kumar, general secretary Dr Ramesh Kumar and educationist Anil Kumar, along with directors and principals of various Mukand institutions and schools, attended the event and encouraged donors.

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Students, staff members, villagers and workers from nearby industries participated in the camp. A team of doctors and medical professionals from the AIIMS, New Delhi, conducted the blood donation drive.

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The chairman appreciated the donors for their noble contribution and emphasised the importance of voluntary blood donation.

Principal Sanjeev Sehgal thanked the AIIMS team, donors, staff members and volunteers for their contribution to the success of the camp. The event reflected the institution’s continued commitment to social service and community welfare.