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Home / Haryana / 3,330 kg of rasgullas found at unlicensed sweet-making unit in Hisar

3,330 kg of rasgullas found at unlicensed sweet-making unit in Hisar

CM Flying Squad, Food Safety officials conduct surprise inspections at three establishments ahead of Diwali; samples of sweets and edible oils collected

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:45 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Ahead of Diwali, the CM Flying Squad, along with officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), conducted surprise inspections at three establishments in Hisar on Saturday.
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Ahead of Diwali, the CM Flying Squad, along with officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), conducted surprise inspections at three establishments in Hisar on Saturday to check the sale of adulterated and substandard sweets and food products.
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During the inspections, the team collected samples of sweets, edible oils and other food items for laboratory testing. It also found that a sweet-making unit at Mill Gate was operating without the requisite licence.

The authorities said further action would be taken against the establishments concerned based on the laboratory reports.

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The raid was led by Sunaina, in-charge of the CM Flying Squad's Hisar range, and included District Food Safety Officer Kajal and police personnel. The inspections were conducted following inputs that some establishments might be preparing and selling adulterated or poor-quality sweets during the festive season.

During the first inspection at Sankat Mochan Sweets and Paneer Plant at Mill Gate, the team found its operator, Deepak, present at the premises. He failed to produce a valid licence for manufacturing sweets.

The team found 3,330 kg of rasgullas, 900 kg of chamcham and 15 kg of gulab jamun at the unit. The Food Safety Officer collected samples of all three varieties for laboratory testing.

The team subsequently inspected Gopal Milk Dairy, where the operator was found to have a valid licence for preparing sweets. During the third inspection, the officials checked refined oil, palm oil and other food products.

Sunaina said the government had directed officials to take strict action against food adulteration during the Diwali season, prompting the joint inspection drive with the FDA.

She said action would be taken against those found selling adulterated or substandard food products.

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