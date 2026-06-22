DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 34.6 km-long six-lane Greenfield bypass nears completion, 95% work finished

34.6 km-long six-lane Greenfield bypass nears completion, 95% work finished

Rs 1,700-crore Greenfield Eastern bypass and Western bypass phase-III expected to be completed by September 2026

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:19 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rs 1,700-crore 6-lane corridor to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity around Karnal
Advertisement

The construction of the 34.6-km-long six-lane Greenfield Eastern Bypass and the third phase of the Western Bypass, a crucial part of Karnal’s outer ring road, is nearing completion, with nearly 95 per cent of the work already finished.

Advertisement

The ambitious project is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore, including land acquisition.

Advertisement

The bypass begins from National Highway-44 near Shamgarh village and concludes at the Karnal-Munak road near Samalkha village. Once operational, it is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion within Karnal city and improve connectivity.

Advertisement

According to a senior NHAI official, the project consists of two major components—the Greenfield Eastern Bypass stretching from Shamgarh to Bastara Toll Plaza and the third phase of the Western Bypass extending from Bastara Toll Plaza to Samalkha village near Munak Road. This six-lane corridor passes through several villages, including Dadupur, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Darar, Salaru, Taprana, Danialpur, Newal, Kunjpura, Subri, Chhapra Khera, Sohana, Sheikhpura, Ranwar, Ganjogarhi, Kutail, Unchasamana, Kharkali, Jhinwerheri and Bijna.

The project includes six flyovers, one railway overbridge (ROB), two vehicular underpasses, 14 light vehicular underpasses, nine small vehicular underpasses, three major bridges over the Western Yamuna Canal, Augmentation Canal and Indri Escape, and nine minor bridges. Officials said that most of the structures have been completed, while work on a vehicular underpass near Kutail village remains pending.

Advertisement

A stretch of around 1.5 km near Kutail is currently under construction, where ramps and connecting roads are yet to be completed. Besides, a proposal for constructing service and connecting roads parallel to the main carriageway of the Eastern Bypass between Meerut Road and Rasulpur village has been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Public Works Department, for consent regarding land acquisition costs, said an NHAI official.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on June 20, 2023. The project was initially targeted for completion by August 2025. However, delays caused by restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and farmers’ agitations led to an extension of the deadline.

Officials now expect the remaining work to be completed by the end of September 2026.

“The construction agency has been asked to complete the work before the deadline. Once completed, this project will provide seamless movement of vehicles around Karnal, reduce travel time, and strengthen the district’s road infrastructure network,” said Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal.

Residents also expressed happiness over the project. Dushyant Malik, a local resident, said that the construction of the Greenfield Eastern Bypass and the third phase of the Western Bypass would reduce the burden on NH-44 within the city limits as well as on state highways connected to the national highway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts