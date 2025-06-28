34 BTechs, 8 MBAs, 2 LLBs among new Haryana police constable recruits

The new batch of Haryana Police constables includes some unusual recruits like MBAs, MPhils, MTech, law graduates and other post-graduates. According to a senior police officer, in this batch, 201 trainees are postgraduates, including one PhD, two LLB, eight MBA, three MTech, 34 BTech, six MCA, eight BCA and 31 BEd.

“As a result of the transparent recruitment process, highly qualified youth have been recruited in the Haryana police. This shows that educated and aware youth are now serving in Haryana Police,” said Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.

In a grand passing out ceremony held at Haryana Police Training Centre, Bhondsi, on Saturday, a total of 783 trainee constables — 264 women and 519 men — formally completed their training and started their service in Haryana Police Force. The trainees took the oath of serving the country, demonstrating discipline and dedication.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Central Government's Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who inspected the parade and took the salute. The parade was commanded by female trainee soldier Renu.

In his address, the chief guest said that joining the police force is not merely a profession but a sense of responsibility and service towards the society.

“The three new laws implemented by the Central Government – the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Defence Code and the Indian Evidence Act – have been thoroughly understood by the trainees and will implement them effectively in the future. Policemen must be disciplined, mentally strong and technically proficient,” he said.

The Haryana DGP said that out of the 783 constables in this batch, 718 are selected from rural areas and 65 from urban areas. He added that the recruitment process has been completely transparent and many of these constables are highly educated.

He added that the state government has taken many historic decisions towards the welfare of policemen. Uniform allowance of Rs 7,500 per year, ration allowance of Rs 2,100 per month and 20 per cent special allowance for trainers have been provided. Along with this, mobile allowance has also been implemented for policemen.

Inspector General of Police of the training centre B Satheesh Balan congratulated and thanked all the officers, trainers, soldiers and their parents.