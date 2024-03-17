34 creches to be opened at police lines in all districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

In a move aimed at supporting working mothers, the Haryana Police plan to open crèches within the police lines across all districts. This decision comes after gathering feedback from women officers stationed in various districts, underlining the importance of ensuring the well-being of their children, said a police spokesman here today.

Can strike balance between work, family Constable Navdeep said that she sent her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to the creche, where she received excellent care from the caretakers, bringing her great happiness. She said she could now strike a balance between her family and professional responsibilities

Joy prevailed among female police officers, thanks to the establishment of crèches in Karnal for the welfare of children. The initiative is a joint effort between the Women and Child Development Department and the Haryana Police, with the child care centres already established at 24 places and efforts underway at 10 other places.

The crèche facility in Karnal offers modern amenities to children. Trained helpers and workers are deployed to ensure that the children receive proper care along with comprehensive food arrangements to meet their nutritional needs. Additionally, various sports equipment have also been installed to promote healthy play and development. Notably, CCTV surveillance is in place to monitor the children, providing parents with remote access to observe their children’s activities while on duty. Moreover, counsellors and psychologists are appointed by the Haryana Police to support the children’s mental and physical well-being.

Constable Sunanda, who sent her 2-year-old son Yuvansh Gill to the crèche, expressed her gratitude to the Haryana Police, stating that the opening of the crèche at the police lines had brought her immense relief, allowing her to perform her duties without worries. She said the environment at the creche was safe and provided excellent facilities for the children.

Constable Navdeep shared a similar feedback. She sent her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to the creche, where she received excellent care from the caretakers, bringing her great happiness. She expressed that she could now strike a balance between her family and professional responsibilities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.