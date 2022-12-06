34 drug licences suspended: Health Minister

Chandigarh, December 5
Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij today said the Food and Drug Administration Department had suspended 34 drug licences for various periods. The suspended licences include two wholesale drug licences and 32 retail drug licences.
Vij said Schedule H register was not found or maintained at those outlets, the registered pharmacist was absent and the expired medicines were not labelled properly. The suspensions were carried out in Hisar, Karnal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Sonepat, Rohtak, Faridabad, Panchkula and Ambala.
