34 lakh votes deleted in Haryana, alleges Dushyant; targets poll panel

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday alleged that 34 lakh votes, around 13% of the total, had been deleted in the first round of the electoral process, accusing the Election Commission of favouring the BJP.

Addressing public meetings in Bansudhar, Dhotar, Sultanpuria, Dhanur, Nakauda, Sant Nagar, Kariwala and Rania as part of his public outreach campaign, Chautala alleged that democratic institutions were being weakened and claimed that the Election Commission had acted like a “puppet” of the BJP.

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He said the role of the two Election Commissioners had further raised questions over the functioning of the poll panel.

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Chautala said people were increasingly voicing their opposition to government policies, while young people were being forced to take to the streets.

Targeting the Nayab Saini government, he alleged that the Panchayati Raj system had been weakened and even minor development works in villages were not being carried out properly.

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On farmers, Chautala said during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, arrangements had been made to transfer crop payments directly into their bank accounts. He alleged that farmers were now facing delays in receiving payments.