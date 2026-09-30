DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 34 lakh votes deleted in Haryana, alleges Dushyant; targets poll panel

34 lakh votes deleted in Haryana, alleges Dushyant; targets poll panel

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
JJP's Dushyant Chautala during a public meeting in the Rania area. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday alleged that 34 lakh votes, around 13% of the total, had been deleted in the first round of the electoral process, accusing the Election Commission of favouring the BJP.

Addressing public meetings in Bansudhar, Dhotar, Sultanpuria, Dhanur, Nakauda, Sant Nagar, Kariwala and Rania as part of his public outreach campaign, Chautala alleged that democratic institutions were being weakened and claimed that the Election Commission had acted like a “puppet” of the BJP.

Advertisement

He said the role of the two Election Commissioners had further raised questions over the functioning of the poll panel.

Advertisement

Chautala said people were increasingly voicing their opposition to government policies, while young people were being forced to take to the streets.

Targeting the Nayab Saini government, he alleged that the Panchayati Raj system had been weakened and even minor development works in villages were not being carried out properly.

Advertisement

On farmers, Chautala said during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, arrangements had been made to transfer crop payments directly into their bank accounts. He alleged that farmers were now facing delays in receiving payments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts