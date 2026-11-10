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Home / Haryana / 34 panchayats in Haryana oppose Masani water diversion

34 panchayats in Haryana oppose Masani water diversion

Delegation meets Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeks halt to 39-km pipeline project

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
jhajjar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Pipeline-laying work underway at Nangal village in Jhajjar district. File Photo
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As many as 34 gram panchayats in Jhajjar district have opposed a proposed project to divert chemically contaminated water from the Masani barrage in Rewari district to Drain No. 8 in Jhajjar, warning that it could damage agricultural land, degrade soil quality and contaminate groundwater.A delegation of representatives from the gram panchayats, accompanied by former BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking an immediate halt to the project being undertaken under a water conservation and reuse initiative.

The memorandum stated that the Masani barrage was constructed in 1979 to prevent damage from floods in the Sahibi river. However, the subsequent construction of check dams by the Rajasthan Government had almost completely obstructed the river's natural flow into Haryana.

It alleged that industrial effluents from Dharuhera and Bhiwadi and domestic sewage from Dharuhera and Rewari towns had been flowing into the barrage for the past 15-20 years. As a result, contaminated water had accumulated there, adversely affecting the quality of drinking and irrigation water in 15-20 neighbouring villages and causing serious health problems among residents.

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The memorandum further pointed out that during a hearing in 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken note of a proposal by the Rewari authorities to treat the contaminated water and reuse it for agricultural irrigation. The proposed treatment project was estimated to cost Rs 62 crore and was to be completed within 730 days.

"Instead of pursuing the treatment-based solution, an underground pipeline project was approved to transport the contaminated water through a 39-km pipeline to Drain No. 8 in Jhajjar," said Ram Kanwar, a social activist who was part of the delegation.

He claimed that the proposed diversion could affect at least 100 villages and nearly 70,000 acres of agricultural land irrigated through the drain. The use of contaminated water for irrigation, he warned, could deteriorate soil health, damage crops and compromise groundwater quality.

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Kanwar also cautioned that the diverted water would eventually reach the Yamuna through the drain, potentially posing a pollution threat to the river.

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