34-yr-old businessman dies by suicide

Gurugram, April 30
A 34-year-old businessman committed suicide by shooting himself at his home in the Dayanand Colony area on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Shekhar, who was in the business of supplying gym supplements. “His business suffered major losses during the pandemic,” said a family member.
