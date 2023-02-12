348 boxes of illegal liquor seized at grain market in Samalkha

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 11

The police seized 348 boxes, containing 3,840 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), from a canter found abandoned at the Samalkha grain market.

The canter was reportedly snatched by some car-borne persons from Transport Nagar in Panipat on Friday.

The police also found two fake e-way bills and tax invoices in which the goods were shown as chemical phenyl worth Rs 1.25 lakh of Delhi Enterprises and another bill of Scrap Cellulose worth Rs 94,400.

The police have registered two separate cases, one at the Chandnibagh police station for canter snatching and second in Samalkha police station about seizure of illegal liquor being supplied on the fake e-way bills and without permit.

After getting information, the police team reached the spot and checked the canter and found illegal liquor bottles. As per the police record – 93 boxes of Jubilee Special Whisky contained 2,232 bottles; 55 boxes of Officers Choice Blue contained 1,320 bottles and 12 boxes of Royal General containing 288 bottles were seized from the canter.

The Samalkha police registered a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and Sections 61-4-20 of the Excise Act against unknown persons. Earlier, Ravinder of Delhi, owner of the canter, said his canter loaded goods from Ambala reached Transport Nagar at Panipat on Friday morning.

He received a call from his driver Dharmender that some 4-5 persons forcibly took him in the canter and after that his driver’s mobile phone got switched off.

Following his complaint, the Chandnibagh police registered a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping) and 395 (robbery) of the IPC against unknown persons.