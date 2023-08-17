35 hurt as bus overturns near Hisar village

Rohtak, August 16
As many as 35 passengers were injured when a bus by which they were traveling overturned on Delhi road near Sainipura village in Hisar district in the wee hours on Wednesday.
Local residents and a police team rushed to the spot and rushed the injured persons to a hospital. The condition of five of them is stated to be critical. The injured passengers include Vihan, Sanju, Navneet, Aman and Sultan Singh.
As per the police, the bus overturned as a stray animal suddenly came before it. The bus was going from Delhi to Anupgarh in Rajasthan.
