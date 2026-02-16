DT
PT
35 injured as massive fire breaks out at Faridabad factory

35 injured as massive fire breaks out at Faridabad factory

Two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius were reduced to ashes

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 07:54 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
More than 35 persons, including two policemen received burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Faridabad's Sector 24 area on Monday afternoon. Some vehicles were also gutted. All the injured were immediately admitted to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital.

According to a fire officer, employees were working at the company when around 4 PM while cutting plates, a spark landed on a drum filled with chemicals and it exploded. The blast engulfed other nearby drums, causing several more to explode.

More than 30 employees suffered injuries.

Workers attempted to extinguish the fire, but it caused an explosion. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire factory. The fire spread so rapidly that a large part of the factory, which uses CNC machines to cut steel plates, was also destroyed.

An eyewitness said that there were about 20-25 drums, which were exploding one after another and the explosions reduced two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius to ashes.

After receiving information, police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot. Rescue operations were launched and the injured were immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital and nearby private hospitals.

While extinguishing the fire, the presence of oil-filled drums further fuelled the fire. The fire department and police officials said that the fire has now been completely controlled, but questions are being raised about the lack of safety standards in the factory.

The police have launched an investigation and are questioning the factory owner.

Due to the seriousness of the matter, the administration has ordered a high-level investigation and has also sought answers from the company management.

