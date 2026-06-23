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Home / Haryana / 35 of 55 doctors found absent during surprise inspection at Hisar Civil Hospital

35 of 55 doctors found absent during surprise inspection at Hisar Civil Hospital

Health Department authorities stated disciplinary action would be initiated against those doctors whose replies are found unsatisfactory

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:28 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A surprise inspection conducted by the Civil Surgeon and Deputy Civil Surgeon at Maharaja Agrasen Civil Hospital, Hisar, on June 9 found 35 of the 55 medical officers (MOs) absent from duty.

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The absentee doctors were issued show-cause notices and directed to submit their replies within two days. Sources said that while some medical officers have responded to the notices, others are yet to submit their explanations.

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Director General of Health Services Dr Manish Bansal told The Tribune that he had not yet received the complete action-taken report regarding the absentee doctors.

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Health Department authorities stated that disciplinary action would be initiated against those doctors whose replies are found unsatisfactory or who fail to respond to the notices.

According to information, the simultaneous absence of a large number of doctors caused inconvenience to patients.

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“It has become routine for patients to stand in long queues and wait for hours at the civil hospital,” said a patient.

The doctors who were served the notices include Dr Sunil Bhatti, Dr Mohit Dhanda, Dr Abhishek, Dr Divya Mohan, Dr Vimal Jain, Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Poonam Dahiya, Dr Utkarsha, Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Ajay Chugh, Dr Anju Arya, Dr Kiran Solanki, Dr Neha Kathpal, Dr Preeti Raheja, Dr Kirti Lohan, Dr Suresh Kaushik, Dr Manish Kumar, Dr Priya Gupta, Dr Komal, Dr Diksha, Dr Nisha, Dr Nilaksh, Dr Divesh, Dr Dipanshu Sharma, Dr Sanchit, Dr Vikram Panghal, Dr Bansi Lal, Dr Dayanand Bagri, Dr Aruna Goyal, Dr Bhumika, Dr Ankita, Dr Sonia, Dr Pulkit, Dr Ritu Saharan and Dr Sunil Kumar.

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