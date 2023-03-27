35 recoveries, gang of vehicle thieves busted by Karnal cops

Karnal, March 26
Unemployment after love marriage forced a man to involve in the crime of vehicle theft. After being disowned by family members for his decision of marriage, he, along with his brother-in-law, started stealing vehicles. The police arrested three persons and recovered 35 stolen vehicles, comprising 32 motorcycles and three scooters, from their possession.
The accused was identified as Joginder, a resident of Karnal, who along with his brother-in-law Arjun, a resident of Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, used to steal vehicles and sell them to the third accused, identified as Rulda, a resident of Shahabad, said Rohtash, in-charge, anti-auto -theft unit in Karnal.
He said the accused were arrested from different locations on Saturday with three stolen bikes. During the investigation, they revealed that they had stolen 35 two-wheelers from different locations in 2021, 2022 and 2023. They were produced in a court and later sent to judicial custody, he added.
About the modus operandi, he said the Joginder and Arjun used to keep a master key with them to open all types of two-wheelers. Before committing the crime, they used to conduct recee and target vehicles parked outside Atal Park and in Sector-12 Sunday market. They used to break the lock of vehicles which did not open with the help of the master key, and then sell those vehicles to Rulda.
