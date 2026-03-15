35 vehicles challaned for overloading in Yamunanagar

As many as 35 vehicles have been challaned for overloading in the Radaur area of Yamunanagar district over the past 25 days. Fines to the tune of Rs 17.14 lakh have been imposed on the vehicles. Two FIRs have also been lodged during this period, one for the use of a fake registration number and another for illegal mining.

Advertisement

Additionally, two mining sites were recently inspected by teams led by Radaur SDM Narender Kumar. The purpose of the inspections was to measure stock availability and check area demarcation and the status of e-ravana generated against annual production.

Advertisement

“Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, we are taking strict action against illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining minerals,” said Kumar.