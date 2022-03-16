35-year-old held for rape

Faridabad, March 15
The police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man accused of rape, who had been absconding since February last year. The man has been identified as Raghav (35). He was arrested from Jammu.
The police said the accused had befriended the husband of the victim in 2020. The victim visited the house of the accused alone, where he raped her and clicked compromising pictures of her.
Threatening to make her photos viral, the accused raped the victim again in January 2021 and fled. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...