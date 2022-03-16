35-year-old held for rape

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 15

The police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man accused of rape, who had been absconding since February last year. The man has been identified as Raghav (35). He was arrested from Jammu.

The police said the accused had befriended the husband of the victim in 2020. The victim visited the house of the accused alone, where he raped her and clicked compromising pictures of her.

Threatening to make her photos viral, the accused raped the victim again in January 2021 and fled. —