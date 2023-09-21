35-yr-old cop dies by suicide in Gurugram

IANS

Gurugram, September 21

A Police Inspector posted on deputation with Haryana Police Yoga Centre in Sohna allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Gurugram's Palam Vihar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Veer Bhan (35) of Rohtak district.

The victim was also a yoga trainer in the Haryana Police and had won several medals, police added.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharamvir, the Investigation Officer of the case, said, "Police received information about the incident around 10 p.m. on Wednesday."

An Inspector rank officer of the Haryana Police died by suicide by hanging himself at his house located in Palam Vihar's C-1 block.

Police handed over his body to his family members after an autopsy.

The police have started the investigation to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

However, it is being said that some family dispute is said to be the reason behind this extreme step.

The ASI added the post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted at the civil hospital on Thursday.

