356 dilapidated classrooms in Bhiwani; 238 yet to be declared unsafe

With 356 classrooms in 84 government schools in Bhiwani district have been lying in a dilapidated condition, the safety of students has emerged as a major concern for the district authorities.

According to the official information, while 118 classrooms out of the total rooms in poor condition have already been declared condemned, the process to formally declare the remaining 238 unsafe is yet to be completed. The district administration has now directed officials to expedite the process and shift the students studying in such rooms to nearby schools to prevent any untoward incident.

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The issue related to the condition of the buildings of the government schools came up during a review meeting of the Education Department chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sahil Gupta recently. The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure that the children were not made to study in unsafe buildings and that the process of declaring the identified rooms condemned was completed without delay so that new buildings could be constructed in their place.

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District Project Coordinator (DPC) Shiv Kumar Tanwar informed the meeting that 356 rooms in 84 schools were in a dilapidated condition. He said 118 rooms already had been declared condemned, while the process of declaring the remaining 238 as condemned was on. He said the process for constructing 43 new rooms had been completed.

Gupta directed the officials concerned to constitute joint inspection teams to visit the schools and prepare reports on their condition. He said the students should be shifted to nearby schools wherever necessary to ensure their safety.

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The meeting also reviewed the problem of waterlogging on school premises. Tanwar said around 66 schools in the district were affected by water accumulation during the rainy season, while water entered the premises of 22 of them. The DC directed the officials to identify schools vulnerable to waterlogging and take corrective measures well before the next monsoon. He also called for the use of soil filling under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) VBG-Ram-G scheme, wherever required, to raise and level school grounds.

The DC said adequate time was available before the next monsoon and the officials should ensure that the arrangements were made in advance to prevent waterlogging. He observed that water accumulation on school premises disrupted children’s studies and stressed that academic activities should not suffer due to administrative shortcomings.

The DC also directed the officials to remove high-tension electricity wires passing over school buildings, citing the safety of the students and staff. He further ordered the testing of drinking water at all schools through proper sampling to ensure that children had access to safe and clean drinking water.

Referring to the government’s focus on improving school infrastructure, Gupta said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini personally reviewed the condition of government schools and had issued clear directions for their improvement. He cautioned the officials against negligence in implementing these directions.

Apart from infrastructure-related issues, the DC reviewed activities being undertaken under the Samagra Shiksha programme. He asked the officials to organise safety camps for students, develop kitchen gardens and science exhibitions, establish youth eco-clubs and strengthen smart classroom facilities. He also called for educational visits for students to reputed IT companies and banks to familiarise them with different career opportunities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Deepak Babulal Karwa, City Magistrate Anil Kumar, District Development and Panchayat Officer Sombir Kadyan, District Education Officer Nirmal Dahiya, District Elementary Education Officer Vinay Jindal and CMGGA Sambhavi were among those present at the meeting.